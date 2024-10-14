Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a relevantly new resident in Blackpool, I have been visiting some of the resort’s biggest and most famous venues, landmarks and attractions in a bid to get to know my surroundings.

Until I started working in Blackpool - I had only ever been to the town for days out as a child with my family.

I have always wondered what the piers were all about. So, in a bid to discover the answer, I decided to head to South Pier to find out!

Luck has it I’d picked a great day - the sun was shining and the rain had disappeared.

The beach looked fantastic and the sea stretched as far as the eye could see.

As I approached the pier, my senses we awakened with the lights, smells and noise of the arcade.

There is something that fills my heart with joy when I see arcade games a 2p slot machines.

It’s the nostalgia of being a child and spending hours desperately trying to win prizes and tokens.

I loved the ceiling in the arcade - it was like playing games inside the circus.

After parting with some cash in the arcade, I spent time taking in the views and breathing in the sea air.

It was really obvious why the pier is such a favourite amongst families and visitors to the town. It has such a lovely feeling.

My favourite thing on South Pier however, was the slingshot ride at the very end of the pier called the Skyscreamer.

A slingshot ride is where the two riders sit in a ball with two seats and then attached to the ball is two big bungee cords. These are stretched between two large pylons on either side and when the ride starts the ball with the riders inside goes flying into the air. I have seen so many videos on social media of peoples reactions when they go on these rides and I have always wanted to try one. I will definitely be coming back to this pier to go on that slingshot ride in the future.

Another thing that was really good about the pier was the fact that there was something for everyone, including a gin bar and a sports bar. I thought they were great locations, especially on a day that was as clear and sunny as it was when I was there. You could enjoy a pint and see for miles across the sea or across the Promenade.

I am definitely excited to spend more time at South Pier in the coming months and I know that I need to come back in the evening to see it all illuminated and dazzling.