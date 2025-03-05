I lost my pet parrot and he turned up 20 miles away in Lancaster

It was a nightmare come true for Donna Garey when little Alby - her pet parrot - fell out of the open window of her lounge and disappeared.

Donna, who lives in Thornton, had first brought home the galah ( pink and grey cockatoo) a year before when he was only 11 weeks old, and he had become part of the family.

Alby, who often flies around the room and sometimes goes to the gym with Donna and husband Michael, had never flown away before.

Donna Garey was relieved to get Alby, her pet rose-chested cockatoo, back home | Submit

The couple ran outside the hoyse, worried that the seagulls outside their home may swoop in and attack him, but there was no sign of him.

They spent the evening frantically trying to find him and children even helped them, as Donna became increasingly desperate.

The mum of four left messages on local facebook chat groups but despite hundreds of kind messages, there were no sightings.

Then, two days later - she received a call. From Lancaster.

Alby had a lucky escape after his escapade | Submitted

Relieved, Donna said: “A man had found him on the ground, in a wooded area of Williamson Park.

“Alby was wet with the rain and really cold, and the man kindly lifted him up and took him to the park office.

“The woman there was brilliant, too - she googled ‘lost galas’ and my name and number came up on Facebook.

“I couldn't believe it when I got the message, I was so relieved.”

The woman in the office was able to get the bird on screen with faceTime, allowing Donna to see him, and she recognised him straightaway - especially with the ring on his leg.

She wasted no time in driving to Lancaster to pick him up.

Donna said: “He is a talker and after I held him, the first thing he said was ‘giz a kiss!”