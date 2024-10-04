Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is running 8 miles down Blackpool Promenade to raise money to help a charity supporting people those strugging with winter fuel payments after his nan passed away while he was deployed.

Mason Boyle, 25, was on pre-deployment training in Germany during the covid pandemic and before he could return to the UK he had to take a covid test and isolate for 12 days .

During this time his beloved nan, Patricia Mary Alexander. passed away on November 22, 2020 and he is now trying to fundraise £1,000 to help other older people with their winter fuel payments.

Mr Boyle was part of the Mercian Regiment Infantry, which is at the heart of the action, providing the fighting element of the British Army's forces.

Mason Boyle in the army in Cyprus in 2019 | Mason Boyle

Mr Boyle will be running eight miles down the Promenade from Rossall to Starr Gate wearing an Age UK vest to raise money to help old people heat their homes.

He said: “I am a firm believer in helping those who struggle to look after themselves and I lost my nan during lockdown when I was deployed overseas and with all this going on with the government cutting winter fuel payments it bothered me enough to want to do something.”

One of Mr Boyle’s fond memories of his nan was her singing: ““And that’s what I call ballin’ the jack, yeah” which is a snippet from a song she always loved to sing.

He will taking on his challenge tomorrow on with two friends, one of which will be running along side Mr Boyle and the other will be riding a bike alongside and supporting the two runners with drinks and snacks.

The money raised will be used to heat the homes of people who are struggling after the winter fuel payment was cut.

Mason Boyle Photo | Mason Boyle

Through their 24-hour Advice Line, friendship services and campaigning, Age UK is changing lives so every older person feels included and valued.

Mr Boyle is currently living in Wyre with his fiance and daughter.

You can donate to help Mr Boyle through this link to his just giving page here.