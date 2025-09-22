William Lailey / SWNS

A 'gas leak' that sparked an emergency in a town centre turned out to have been caused by the world's smelliest fruit.

An engineer was despatched to Lytham, Lancs, after locals reported a 'strong smell' of gas in the high street. However the unusual source of the pong was discovered when a workmen from the Cadent gas company walked into Strongs Fruit and Veg shop.

Store assistants Wai Peng Cheng, 51, and his partner Candy Pooi Kuan Lam, 46, said they hadn't called the engineer and had "no idea" what was going on. But the pair were quickly able to identify the smell was not gas - but was in fact the "very smelly" durian fruit which they had only started selling that week.

Wei Peng said: "We saw a gas engineer pull up in front of the shop at around 1pm and he went into the charity shop next door. About an hour later he tried the body care shop on the other side before coming inside Strongs.

William Lailey / SWNS

"He said he was looking for a gas leak and that the charity shop next store had reported it after a customer told them about the strong gassy smell. When he mentioned the smell and I told him it was the durian but he didn't believe me at first.

"It was only when I took him outside and gave one to him that he realised. We all just started laughing it was hilarious - he then checked if there was any gas leak outside just to be sure - but of course there wasn't - before leaving at 4pm."

Durian fruits are a popular delicacy found predominantly in Southeast Asia and is widely known as the world's smelliest fruit. They have a powerful, pungent rotting onion smell and have even been known to be banned from being carried inside hotels and public transport in parts of Asia.

Andrew Simpkins / SWNS

Wai Peng and Candy had been on holiday to Malaysia and upon their return to the UK on September 7 they asked Strongs store owner Andrew Simpkins, 61, of they could stock the fruit, to which he agreed.

The shop received a delivery on Tuesday 16 - which included the fruit - and they put on display later that day hours before the incident happened. They sell the fruit for £22 per 500g. Andrew said: "I knew it smelled bad but I didn't think it would bring the gas board out.

“They told me there were some police officers there too. We only bought a small box full this week but they have flown of the shelf. I tried some for the first time - I was sceptical at first but it has a pleasant aftertaste.”

William Lailey / SWNS

Phil Hendrick, Head of Operational Delivery (North West), Cadent, said: “One of our engineers responded to a report of a gas smell inside a building. As part of his routine checks, he visited adjoining properties - including a fruit and veg shop - and found no trace of gas in any of the buildings.

“As the gas emergency response service, we attend thousands of reported smells of gas every year. Thankfully, most turn out not to be gas-related. Over the years, we’ve traced reported smells to a variety of sources - from factory discharges and aviation fuel, to dockside activities and, on occasion, durian fruit, which is known for its particularly strong odour.

“If you ever smell gas, calling it in is always the right thing to do, every time. Don’t take chances. Act immediately and ring the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999*, day or night. Our engineers carry sensitive equipment that can detect even the smallest traces of gas. Whether it turns out to be gas, or just a smelly fruit, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

Cadent operates the gas emergency service for four of the UK's eight gas distribution network areas.