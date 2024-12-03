I have not found any failing in the deaths of two Preston children after devastating house fire
Louis Constantin Busuioc, five, and his three-year-old sister Desire-Elena Busuioc died in hospital four days after the blaze at their home in Coronation Crescent, Frenchwood on April 8, 2022.
The children were brought out by firefighters and rushed to Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition before being transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.
Mr Long said: "This was a tragic accident and the response was a swift and measured response.
“I have not found any failing that has contributed to these deaths."
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The inquest heard that it was a fierce and devastating blaze probably caused by a child accidentally setting fire to a downstairs sofa while playing with a kitchen lighter.
The children and their mother had been trapped upstairs in a bedroom. Despite her efforts to throw the youngsters out of a window, they resisted and she was eventually urged to jump down herself.
Mr Long said the children's mum had done everything she could to save the youngsters.
Firefighters battled their way inside and carried out a fingertip search amid thick black smoke to find the children.
Once outside, colleagues administered CPR and cleared their airways before handing over to ambulance crews who arrived at the "chaotic" scene with vehicles and bystanders everywhere.
The children were taken to Royal Preston Hospital before being transferred to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
Dr Adam Nicholls, a consultant at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, said both children were "incredibly unwell" when they arrived.
Both were unconscious and scans revealed brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.
Life support was withdrawn on April 12.
Asked whether possible delays by emergency services had affected the outcome, Dr Nicholls said the children had been deprived of oxygen for some time and said he strongly believed that the damage was irreversible from the moment they were rescued from the building.
Mr Long said that although ambulance crews could have been on the scene some minutes earlier, life saving CPR was already being given very competently.
He found that earlier arrival would not have made any difference to the outcome.
Louis and Desire's parents did not attend the inquest but a representative attended on their behalf.