Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire woman chose to have her right hand amputated after a one-inch-long dog scratch left her with the ‘suicide disease’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Haddington, 48, had her right leg amputated below the knee on May 11, 2017 after dropping a perfume bottle on her foot, triggering a severe flare-up of complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) that wouldn’t go away.

Four years later, on May 11, 2021, Gill elected to have her right hand amputated after her dog, Bella, a seven-year-old springer spaniel-pug-beagle crossbreed, gave her a one-inch scratch, triggering another flare-up of CRPS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill Haddington chose to have her right hand amputated after a one-inch-long dog scratch left her in agony | Gill Haddington / SWNS

Despite the “trauma” and adjusting to life with limb differences, Gill says she feels like her “normal self” again and is preparing to swim one mile across Lake Windermere in Cumbria.

Gill, who is unemployed due to her disabilities and lives in Morecambe, Lancashire, said: “The pain of CRPS is excruciating - I’ve had so many ups and downs.

“I’m incredibly lucky that things have turned out the way they did, though.

“Once I was fully awake after my first amputation, I’d gone from quiet and in pain to laughing and joking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My partner looked at me and said: ‘We’ve got the old Gill back.’

“And I feel like I am – as normal as I can be with this condition, anyway.”

Gill’s first accident occurred in September 2015 when she dropped a perfume bottle on the top of her right foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having suffered from back pain for 16 years prior, Gill had started to walk on crutches for the first time that year, after being in a wheelchair since July.

Thinking she’d broken her foot, her partner, intumescent salesman Pete, 67, drove her to A&E at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

But an x-ray confirmed her foot was “fine”, and she was sent home.

Pete and Gill before her surgeries | Gill Haddington / SWNS

“Over the next six to nine months, my foot began to twist at a 90-degree angle,” Gill said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It got to the point where you could actually see bone coming through.

“I was getting a lot of blisters and ulcers, which started to spread up to my ankle.

“I was on 30 different pain medications a day – but they didn’t even touch the sides.”

Gill was diagnosed with CRPS in 2016 after undergoing an MRI at the Westmorland General Hospital in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 11, 2017, Gill elected to have her right leg amputated below the knee at the Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire.

She now walks with a prosthetic leg and occasionally uses a wheelchair.

But just three years later, in March 2020, her CRPS flared up again after Bella gave her a mild, one-inch scratch on her right hand.

“She just got excited to see me, bless her,” Gill added.

“It was the tiniest scratch, literally an inch long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I knew, as soon as the blisters started, it was going to be the same as my leg.”

Gill Haddington aims to complete the one-mile Great North Swim in Lake Windermere | Gill Haddington / SWNS

Despite undergoing physiotherapy for eight months, Gill became unable to open her right hand beyond a fist.

She says the pain was so bad that she couldn’t focus on anything – and she was in constant agony.

On May 11, 2021, exactly four years after her first amputation, Gill opted to have her right hand amputated as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I felt immediately afterwards like I got my life back.

“I just feel sorry for people having to live through this pain, who haven’t had the opportunity to undergo an elective amputation yet.”

Throughout her recovery journey, Gill credits her support group, Enable, with “saving her life.”

She’s been able to make friends with like-minded people with limb differences and other disabilities, and the group meets five days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 14, 2025, she aims to complete the one-mile Great North Swim in Lake Windermere to raise money for the group.

She added: “I love being in the water; it makes me feel good.

“It’s going to be very challenging, but worth it.”

Gill’s GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-group-for-people-with-long-term-health-conditions