Blackpool has once again raised the bar for spectacle unveiling the first glimpse of the 2025 Illuminations and it’s nothing short of breath-taking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a preview event at Blackpool Council’s Lightworks facility the world-famous lights revealed a dazzling lineup of new installations led by the show-stopping Guardians of the North.

Created by Illuminations Creative Curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen the centerpiece features three colossal dragons each towering seven metres high coiled around the turrets of the Tower Festival Headland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by Illuminations Creative Curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the centerpiece features three colossal dragons each towering seven metres high coiled around the turrets of the Tower Festival Headland. | VisitBlackpool

But these aren’t your average decorative dragons - they come alive with smoke, light, and watchful eyes and visitors will even be able to summon their favourite dragon via QR code making it move across the Blackpool Tower projection designed by artist Ant Dickinson.

Llewelyn-Bowen said: “It’s bigger than anything I’ve ever done. Dragons are epic, magical creatures and I wanted to give people a real sense of awe. I can’t wait to see them breathe fire across the Promenade.”

The preview also introduced other 2025 highlights including Wild Light, a wildlife-themed roadway section by acclaimed artist Robert E Fuller featuring illuminated badgers, foxes and pheasants.

Meanwhile, Llewelyn-Bowen’s Lusch Puppy brings a cheeky canine couture twist and Jason Wilsher-Mills’ LOVE roadway section offers a nostalgic, heartwarming celebration of Blackpool romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street artist My Dog Sighs joins the lineup with HUG, a vivid display of his iconic Everyman characters, and the Space Canopy, standing over 11 metres tall captures the luminous trails of stars and satellites.

Blackpool Illuminations preview | VisitBlackpool

But it’s the dragons that dominate the imagination. Ant Dickinson, who created the Tower projection said: “It’s a powerful combination of fantasy, light, and movement.

“Working with dragons lets us push the boundaries of creativity and really dazzle the crowd.”

Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Blackpool Illuminations has always been about innovation and creating magical moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s dragons, along with the incredible wildlife and art installations, promise a display unlike any other.”

The 2025 Illuminations officially launch on Friday August 29 with a star-studded free concert on the Tower Festival Headland, headlined by Olly Murs who will flip the switch to illuminate six miles of lights.

Fans will also enjoy performances from Toploader, X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, and a showcase of local talent.

The Illuminations will run nightly from August 29 2025 to January 4 2026, ensuring months of magical, dragon-filled nights along Blackpool’s Promenade.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a first-time visitor, Blackpool’s fire-breathing dragons are ready to roar, smoke, and light up the night like never before.