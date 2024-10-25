Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire man who sexually assaulted a woman in her own home despite her repeatedly rejecting his advances has been jailed.

Zak Honeyman attended a bonfire in Barnoldswick on November 5, 2022.

He propositioned the victim during the event, be she rejected his advances.

The victim left the bonfire and reluctantly agreed to let Honeyman walk her home after he persistently asked her.

After convincing the victim to let him inside her home, Honeyman again propositioned her. She rejected his advances again.

Honeyman then twice sexually assaulted her.

In a statement to the court, the victim wrote: “From the day it happened until now my life has changed dramatically and I have changed as a person.

“After I was sexually assaulted by Zak I moved in with my mum because I didn’t want to be on my own in my own house.

“I didn’t feel safe, and I just couldn’t understand what had happened.

“I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating, I was having daily panic attacks, migraines all day every day and being sick at the thought of what had happened to me.

“I was embarrassed and felt disgusting.”

Honeyman, of Weets View, Barnoldswick, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court.

He was jailed for 18 months and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for ten years on Wednesday.

DC Hannah Dermody, of Burnley CID, said: “This was an appalling crime committed against a woman in her own home – a place she should be entitled to feel safe.

“Honeyman’s offending has clearly had a significant and long-lasting impact on her.

“I want to praise the victim for the bravery she has shown in reporting this crime to the police and the trust she placed in us to put Honeyman before the courts.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.