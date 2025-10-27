SEA LIFE Blackpool turns spooky this Halloween with Ascarium: After Dark, an after-hours aquarium experience mixing eerie fun, sea creatures and unexpected scares.

The water ripples. A shadow moves behind the glass. Somewhere in the dark, something stirs.

When you think of Halloween haunts, you probably picture abandoned hospitals, crumbling castles or creaking old houses. But an aquarium? Not exactly your usual spooky setting.

SEA LIFE Blackpool turns spooky this Halloween with Ascarium: After Dark | Anthony Devlin Photography

This year, SEA LIFE Blackpool is proving otherwise with Ascarium: After Dark, a chilling twist on the classic aquarium visit that lets guests explore after closing time, when creatures stir and the deep takes on a darker edge.

I was one of the first to try the new experience when it launched on October 24, and honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect.

An aquarium with scare actors sounded like an odd mix, and I couldn’t quite picture how it would work.

That doubt quickly vanished as I stepped into the dimly lit corridors and was greeted by my first foreboding character who offered eerie warnings about the “creatures” ahead.

It became clear that this wasn’t meant to be the most terrifying experience ever, but it was going to be spooky, creative and a lot of fun.

Guests will wander through the haunting glow of the tanks as mysterious characters, phantom piranhas and haunted jellyfish emerge from the depths | Anthony Devlin Photography

Judging by the mix of screams and laughter around me, I wasn’t the only one enjoying it.

The scare actors - from a ghostly sailor and a mourning woman who broke into sudden sobs to a disturbingly cheerful clown and two eerie girls chanting rhymes - really brought each zone to life.

The number and quality of performers were impressive and they balanced the scares with plenty of humour.

Despite the frights, you still get to enjoy the marine life at your own pace, pausing between encounters to watch sharks circling overhead or stingrays gliding just beyond the glass.

The scares never overwhelm the sea life; they enhance it, turning the experience into something refreshingly different.

The event is recommended for children aged 10 and over, with under-16s required to be accompanied by an adult | Anthony Devlin Photography

Overall, I loved seeing SEA LIFE in this new light, or rather, in the shadows, and left grinning from ear to ear.

Ascarium: After Dark is a must-try for anyone seeking something a little different this Halloween.

The event, recommended for ages 10 and up, runs on October 30 and 31. Guests aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For those looking for a gentler Halloween adventure, the aquarium is also hosting Ascarium: Tricks & Treats from September 26 to November 2, included with standard admission.

This family-friendly trail invites young visitors to join the Sea Witches and Warlocks’ army of Sea Defenders through fun challenges and interactive encounters.

More details and ticket information can be found at www.visitsealife.com/blackpool/explore/events/ascarium-after-dark.