I don't have any legs - but it won't stop me swimming Lake Windermere for AFC Fylde Community Foundation
But Rick is no ordinary man - the 45-year-old war hero will be diving into something far deeper than the water – taking on a two mile course with resilience, purpose, and unwavering dedication.
A former Infantry Platoon Sergeant with the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, Rick served 14 years in the Army before sustaining life-changing injuries in Afghanistan after an IED explosion. He lost both legs, severely damaged his right arm, and endured other injuries that would bring most to a halt.
After completing the one-mile Great North Swim last year, he was hooked - not just by the challenge, but by the clarity, strength, and peace he found in the water. "Swimming is extremely good for wellbeing,” he said. “As a wheelchair user, it helps me stay in shape. But it's more than that - swimming gives me time to think and reset. I’ve always been a water baby."
This year, he’s doubling the distance - two miles of open water in Lake Windermere - powered by grit, purpose, and a mission to raise funds for AFC Fylde Community Foundation. The foundation supports isolated elderly individuals, Armed Forces veterans, and young people facing difficult circumstances along the Fylde Coast - communities Rick deeply connects with and cares about.
“I'm inspired by my community and those in need,” he sais. “This foundation changes lives, and I want to be part of that.”
Rick is pushing hard to reach, and exceed, a £2,000 fundraising goal. But he's not just fundraising - he's training like a machine. His training for the Great North Swim took him to Fuerteventura to a fitness and wellbeing resort, swimming daily and taking on multiple CrossFit-style workouts every day. “I feel great. I’m physically ready, and as an ex-Army man, mentally I’m always ready.”
For Rick, the Great North Swim is more than an event. It’s a reason to train and a way to give back. And for anyone thinking of signing up, he offers powerful advice: Absolutely do it. It’s a brilliant event. If I can swim one mile - soon to be two - with no legs, then you can definitely take on whatever distance you feel ready for. Just start. You’ll surprise yourself.”
