Up to 50 women from across England are set to descend on Blackpool for the day-long Miss England semi final contest at Viva Blackpool this weekend.

Organised by Angie Beasley, Director of Miss England Limited, the event will pip contestants against one another in the hope of landing one of 20 places in the Miss England national final taking place in May, at which England’s entry to the prestigious Miss World will be selected.

Angie herself has previously organised the 1998 Miss UK contest at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens whilst she was pregnant with her son and was also a contestant in the Miss Blackpool contest back in the 1980s.

The Blackpool event this weekend will be hosted by Lancashire's own Miss England, Aerospace Engineer Jessica Gagen, who has just returned from Mumbai India where she won the Miss UK and Miss World title. Jessica herself used to come to Blackpool for the airshows.

Jessica is also gearing up for a world tour with Miss World which will be filmed for a Netflix series - the most recent Miss World contest had 112 contestants and 2was broadcast live to 140 countries.