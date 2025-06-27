Google

A Lancashire care home chef has spoken of his disbelief and pride at reaching the finals of a national cooking competition.

James Conroy, a Chef Manager at Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home on Harrow Grove in Morecambe, has got through to the finals of Anchor’s Chef of the Year competition, which sees cooks from England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for older people compete in the kitchen.

Chefs from across Anchor’s 120 care home portfolio took part in the competition by submitting a three-course menu - starter, main course, and dessert, with James’ menu featuring arancini with rocket and onion chilli jam; confit chicken served with butter bean mash, minted pea puree and seasonal vegetables; and lemon posset tart with summer berries.

The judges looked at the nutritional value of the meals and how residents had been involved in choosing the menu, with James joining three other finalists to see who will be crowned this year’s Anchor Chef of the Year at The School of Artisan Food on Thursday, July 3.

“We’re all so happy for James, it’s honestly the least he deserves,” said Stephanie Webster, Home Manager at Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home. “His recipes are truly delightful and a big hit with our residents too. Everyone here at Anchor’s Eric Morecambe Housecare home loves his cooking and I bet the judges did too!”

James is delighted to be in the final, saying: “I still can’t quite believe I’ve made it! I’m deeply honoured by what the judges thought about my dishes and I’m hoping I can really do them justice in the final. I got my inspiration for the recipes from the team and residents at Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home.

“At the end of the day, it’s our residents who I’m making this all for, so it makes sense they decided what I should cook. Some of them even helped with making the dishes, so maybe they’re the ones who should be getting the credit!”

Alongside the Chef of the Year competition, Anchor is holding a Catering Challenge which is new for 2025. The challenge will be held at The School of Artisan Food and will see eight Anchor Catering Assistants and Apprentices go head-to-head.

Those involved will work with a Development Chef to produce a two-course meal and a snack with ingredients sourced at the location, which they’ll then have 90 minutes to cook and serve.