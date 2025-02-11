Blackpool’s cheapest hotel has been put under the spotlight by a travel influencer keen to work out if it’s cheaper than renting.

Liverpool-based Zac Jones travelled to the resort and checked into the Midway Hotel in Lonsdale Road for £16.20 a night in October. He also found a deal where staying for a month would work out at £499.

The hotel currently rates as 2/5 on Google Reviews and 1/5 on Tripadvisor.

Taking to video, Zac said on his TikTok account: “It’s been described as the worst stay imaginable and other people have said it needs to close down.”

As he walks in, Zac shows images of rubbish in the entrance, including used sanitary items, and spiders in the window.

He is shown to his room by a friendly member of staff who says he’s been given an upgrade, then says: “This place is looking pretty bad, £16 a night, lets have a look....you know, I think I’d rather rent.”

He adds: “This the room. What stands out to me the most is how old the carpets are. There’s three beds though, so you could have a party in here...there’s a television.”

Midway Hotel on Lonsdale Road in Blackpool. | Google Street View

Zac points out rips and stains on the beds, then as he pulls open the graffitied bedroom cupboards, they fell apart and a spider climbs out. Zac adds: “It’s pretty rough, isn’t it?...You know, this might actually be one of the worst hotels I’ve stayed in.”

The video has been liked by more than 4,000 people, with more than 200 comments. Some have defended the hotel, saying it’s a resource for the needy and that it could work out cheaper than a taxi home for some visitors to the resort.

Another person said: “I only pay £440 a month for a two-bed new build house, I’ll pass.”

The Midway has been contacted for a comment