A woman claims she was left horrified after booking an apartment stay in Preston only to find it smelt of ‘rotten vegetables’.

The woman, who the Post has chosen to keep anonymous, posted her experience earlier this month in a public Facebook group with over 17,000 members, detailing her horror at various things during her stay.

She claimed to have stayed at Fishergate Apartments beside the train station in June last year for four nights to attend festival.

However, she added that her party had brought some alcohol into the apartments but had paid a deposit of £50 for this which she has yet to receive back several months later.

The post read: “I’m giving this place such a low review because of a number of things.

“We stayed here for a festival taking place in Preston during June 2024, in preparation for our four night stay and festival we brought some alcohol to the property - they watched us on the cameras bringing our two crates of beer (between three of us) and requested a £50 deposit incase there was damage due to our ‘alcohol consumption’.

“We didn’t hesitate and paid the money on card and they sent us an online receipt (upon request).

“Leaving the apartment in good order, we were told get in touch with the phone number that provided the online receipt and request our £50 deposit back - we have still not received said deposit in January 2025.”

She called her stay one of the ‘worst experiences’. | Google/Pexels

She further claimed that the apartment smelt akin to ‘rotten vegetables’, the bed felt like ‘concrete’ and that the room was advertised for three guests but only accommodated for two.

She claims to have detected smells of what she thought was rotten vegetables throughout her stay. | Pexels

She added: “We also detected smells of what I guess was rotten vegetables throughout the entire stay which wasn’t pleasant to say the least.

“We had also booked a room for three which had a double bed and a pull-out couch bed - which might I add felt like sleeping on concrete - but we noticed that there were wrappers and tissues underneath the pull-out bed hopefully from the previous guests (maybe dated way further back due to the dust content).

“Considering the room was advertised to accommodate three guests, their facilities only provided for two.

“Overall, this was one of the worst experiences I’ve had to go through.”

Booking.com have been approached for comment on the matter.