I booked an apartment in Blackpool on bookings.com and ended up in a drug den

A woman who booked an apartment in Blackpool for a holiday with her three kids said it quickly turned into a nightmare when she arrived.

Posting in the public Facebook group Blackpool Discounts reviews and recommendations which has over 70,000 followers the woman said she had visited the seaside resort last month for her eldest daughter’s birthday after making a reservation with online travel agency Booking.com.

She claims she had booked to stay at the Virginia House apartment located at 120 Palantine Road on Saturday, September 21, but quickly realised that it was an open house with ‘druggies’ and the stench of weed and not an apartment as advertised.

Her post read: “So stayed at the Virgina House apartment. It's advertised as an apartment but when we got there it wasn't that at all this was a open house.

“We had our 2 year old and 14 and 17 year old with us who was absolutely terrified to sleep as there was a lot of druggies in there that lived there.

“There was a smell of cannabis all the way through the house so we spoke to the landlord and his reply was (It is what it is).”

She added that by time they knew what the place was like it was 11pm meaning it was far too late to look elsewhere for suitable accommodation.

She added: “We didn't get an apology or anything from the owner just a message asking to leave the keys in the shoe box so he was avoiding us at all costs so for future I would highly recommend people stay well clear of this property.

“We were there celebrating our eldest’s 17th birthday which it spoilt the full day for her as she was too scared to go to sleep.

“We had 3 kids in a double bed and me the husband on 2 sofas so they didn't feel as scared which still didn't help.”

Ian White, President of StayBlackpool - the hotel and guest association which supports accredited accommodation said more needs to be done to safeguard travellers.

He said: “StayBlackpool has long called for a ‘License to Trade’ to ensure all that standards are driven up [and] to ensure a more level playing field for the sector while offering those staying, the certainty that all accommodation is legal, safe and clean.

“Blackpool's short stay accommodation sector has an amazing number of good and great accommodation. However there remain some that really let the town and themselves down.

“When Booking a stay the need for people to do their homework is essential. Yes use the big sites to search availability, but contact the property directly as the first impression you receive from your call or email answered will deliver a strong impression of the service you will receive.”

Advertised on the Booking.com website with three stars, Virginia House boasts a score of Good with a 7.4 rating.

It reads: “Offering free WiFi and garden views, Virginia House is an accommodation located in the centre of Blackpool, just 1.1 km from Blackpool Central Beach and 1.1 km from Blackpool South Beach.

“The property features inner courtyard views and is less than 1 km from Winter Gardens Conference Centre and a 11-minute walk from Coral Island.

The property is non-smoking and is situated 1.8 km from Blackpool North Beach.”

A spokesperson for Booking.com said they would need the customer reference number in order to investigate the issue with their customer services team.