Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston man will be cycling to Spain later this year in memory of his late parents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Walker, who tragically lost both his parents to terminal cancer in less than a year of each other, will be cycling 900 miles in April in their memory.

He is also hoping to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice who provided ‘invaluable’ support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Walker, who tragically lost both his parents to terminal cancer in less than a year of each other, will be cycling 900 miles from Preston to Spain in April in their memory. | UGC

In January 2023 his dad was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer. Although he was cared for at home by my mum, St Catherine’s provided support to them.

He said: “My dad passed away in April 2023. Sadly, three months later my mum was also diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“Despite having radiotherapy, the cancer was aggressive and my mum went downhill quickly.

“We cared for her at our home in her final few months until she passed away surrounded by family in February 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a time when the NHS was under massive stress, St Catherine’s was the driving force, the glue that held everything together.

“I never realized just how much St Catherine’s provide for my community. Those who have experienced this, know how brilliant they are. Those who haven’t, I hope you never need to.”

Both Steve's parents (pictured) passed away from terminal cancer within less than a year of each other. | UGC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lancs garden centre beats over 200 competitors to be named best in the UK

Explaining why he decided to undertake the gruelling challenge, he said: “I don’t want to do something “fun” or easy. I want to do something that will push me to my limits, something that will take me close to breaking point, something that I feel I am more likely to fail at than to succeed.”

In early April 2025 he plans to cycle from St Catherine’s Hospice to San Miguel de Salinas in southern Spain (via the Portsmouth to Santander ferry) where his parents had a second home and spent 25 happy years there.

Steve is hoping to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice. | UGC

He added: “I plan to do this within seven days, including 36 hours on the ferry.

“The total cycling mileage will be over 900 miles, in excess of 150 miles a day in the saddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am a novice cyclist who will be 50 at the time of the challenge, so I have less than four months to turn myself into a pedaling machine.”

St Catherine’s Hospice, based at Lostock Hall, helps people facing life-shortening conditions to live in comfort and with dignity, independence and choice.

It is funded by a combination of NHS funding, grants, trusts, foundations, and donations from the local community.

If yo would like to make a donation to Steve’s fundraiser for St Catherine’s Hospice click HERE.