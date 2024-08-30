I am a hospice nurse who helps terminally ill kids and have been awarded a prestigious title
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Suzanne Ward, 51, walked through the doors of Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley 13 years ago as a Registered Nurse – and since completing her Masters Degree in 2020, is one of the first Advanced Clinical Practitioners (ACPS) to operate within a hospice environment.
The Queen’s Nurse is a prestigious and historic title which is given to nurses who are delivering and leading outstanding care and is awarded by the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).
The title is open to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience working in the community.
Managers and patients provide feedback about applicants, which is assessed along with their application.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Speaking of her new title Suzanne said: “Becoming a nurse has always been my dream since being a young child.
“The day I qualified as a Paediatric Nurse, 14 years ago, was one of the proudest moments of my life. And now, I am so very proud of my role as one of the first Advanced Clinical Practitioners within a hospice environment.
“Seeing the difference my role makes to Derian House families is a huge achievement.”
She added: “As a nurse, I am constantly striving to achieve high standards of practice and delivering excellent patient-centred care to all our families – making sure all care is tailored to the child and their family’s needs.
“To have received the Queen’s Nurse title means the absolute world and is the most amazing achievement of my nursing career.
“The award will allow me to continue my commitment to improving paediatric palliative care across the region.”
Catherine Randall, Chief Nurse at Derian House Children’s Hospice, added: “Congratulations to our incredible colleague, Suzanne, who has been awarded the prestigious Queen's Nurse title – it is a great honour.
“Her dedication, compassion and commitment to excellence in nursing inspires us all. We are so proud of you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.