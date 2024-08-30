I am a hospice nurse who helps terminally ill kids and have been awarded a prestigious title

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A paediatric nurse who specialises in making sure children and their families receive the best care at the end of their lives has been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Suzanne Ward, 51, walked through the doors of Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley 13 years ago as a Registered Nurse – and since completing her Masters Degree in 2020, is one of the first Advanced Clinical Practitioners (ACPS) to operate within a hospice environment.

Suzanne and Leon.Suzanne and Leon.
Suzanne and Leon. | UGC

The Queen’s Nurse is a prestigious and historic title which is given to nurses who are delivering and leading outstanding care and is awarded by the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The title is open to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience working in the community.

Managers and patients provide feedback about applicants, which is assessed along with their application.

Suzanne (pictured) has always wanted to be a nurse.Suzanne (pictured) has always wanted to be a nurse.
Suzanne (pictured) has always wanted to be a nurse. | UGC

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Speaking of her new title Suzanne said: “Becoming a nurse has always been my dream since being a young child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The day I qualified as a Paediatric Nurse, 14 years ago, was one of the proudest moments of my life. And now, I am so very proud of my role as one of the first Advanced Clinical Practitioners within a hospice environment.

“Seeing the difference my role makes to Derian House families is a huge achievement.”

She added: “As a nurse, I am constantly striving to achieve high standards of practice and delivering excellent patient-centred care to all our families – making sure all care is tailored to the child and their family’s needs.

“To have received the Queen’s Nurse title means the absolute world and is the most amazing achievement of my nursing career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The award will allow me to continue my commitment to improving paediatric palliative care across the region.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Catherine Randall, Chief Nurse at Derian House Children’s Hospice, added: “Congratulations to our incredible colleague, Suzanne, who has been awarded the prestigious Queen's Nurse title – it is a great honour.

“Her dedication, compassion and commitment to excellence in nursing inspires us all. We are so proud of you.”

Related topics:Nurses

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.