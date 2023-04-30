Husband sees 86-year-old wife critically injured when her mobility scooter collides with car in Bispham
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an 86-year-old mobility scooter rider was seriously injured in a collision in Bispham.
Officers say the woman was with her husband – also riding a mobility scooter – at the junction of Cavendish Road and Devonshire Road at around 11:45am on Friday when her machine collided with a silver Renault Captur car.
The woman suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a “critical” condition.
The Renault driver and passenger were uninjured. The woman’s husband, also on a red scooter, was not involved in the collision.
Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage which could with the investigation, to contact them.
Sgt Marc Glass from the Roads Policing Unit said, “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Bispham on Friday morning. An elderly woman has suffered serious injuries and we are trying to establish exactly how the collision happened.
“If you witnessed the collision or either of the vehicles before it, please contact us.” You can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0553 28/04/2023 or e-mail [email protected]