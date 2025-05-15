Tributes have been paid to a Blackpool boy, aged 9, who tragically died after being struck by lightning while playing football four years ago.

Jordan Banks was injured when a thunderstorm struck while he was on the Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road on May 11, 2021.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to the scene following the freak incident.

Jordan, a pupil at Stanley Primary School, was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly before 6pm.

On the fourth anniversary of his death, TV daredevil and extreme adventurer Jordan Wylie MBE took to social media to pay tribute to a "very special little boy."

His tribute read: “Four years ago today we lost little Jord. We did something very special last year for him because he is a very special little boy, but bigger things are coming soon.

“Never forgotten, little man.”

This followed Wylie’s donation of proceeds from his towering triple challenge towards a memorial wall for Jordan, created by MurWalls next to Blackpool Football Club.

The challenge involved cycling across Europe with a wooden bicycle, paddling a kayak made from recycled plastic bottles, and running up to 3000 km.

The Tower Power expedition saw the Sunday Times bestselling author and former soldier travel from the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, via the Eiffel Tower in France, to Blackpool Tower in the most sustainable ways possible.

His journey also raised funds for the Army Cadet Charitable Trust (ACCT UK), a charity dedicated to ensuring life-changing opportunities are accessible to all young people.

Following Jordan’s death, Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club described him as “a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met.”

A spokesman said: "Jordan, of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved.

"Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone.

"The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community

"We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss.”

The inquest for Jordan was held at Blackpool Town Hall on July 21, 2021.

Coroner Alan Wilson recorded a narrative conclusion, and said Jordan had died as a result of cardiac arrest following one lightning strike.