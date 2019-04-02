Hunt for gang after terrifying Blackpool knifepoint robbery

Police want to trace three men following a terrifying knifepoint robbery at a Blackpool hotel.

It happened at around 2:30am on Friday (March 29) at a building in Station Road when two hooded men entered through the basement and went into the bedroom of 70-year-old resident.

They threatened him, demanding money and his car keys.

The gang then stole a TV and two laptops, along with a Renault Megane, which was found a short time later on Rossall Road in Cleveleys.

PC Paul O’Keeffe of Blackpool Police said: “This must have been a terrifying experience for the victim, a 70-year-old man, to have been targeted in his own home, the place where he should feel most safe.

“If you think you know who these men are, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

You can email 4101@lancashire.pnn.olice.uk. Alternatively you can call 101, quoting incident number 0092 of March 29th.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.