The hunt for a convicted sex offender who has links across Lancashire continues.

Adam Garner-Jones is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

The 26-year-old has been in Preston city centre, with CCTV capturing him in the Fishergate area.

He is described as 6ft tall, of large build, with a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard.

Police said Garner-Jones will be carrying a large Under Armour bag as seen in the footage.

He has links to Blackpool and Burnley as well as Preston.

If you have any information about Adam’s whereabouts email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0950 of January 20.