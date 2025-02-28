Hunt for convicted sex offender continues as Lancashire Police release CCTV footage
Adam Garner-Jones is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.
The 26-year-old has been in Preston city centre, with CCTV capturing him in the Fishergate area.
He is described as 6ft tall, of large build, with a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard.
Police said Garner-Jones will be carrying a large Under Armour bag as seen in the footage.
He has links to Blackpool and Burnley as well as Preston.
If you have any information about Adam’s whereabouts email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0950 of January 20.