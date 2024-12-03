A petitions war has broken out over plans to use a former college building owned by the Issa Foundation for functions and events.

In September Inara Events Ltd, which leases the former St Mary’s College in Shear Brow from the billionaire Blackburn brothers' charity, submitted a retrospective planning application to use the assembly hall for Asian weddings and banqueting.

It came after Blackburn with Darwen Council served a Temporary Stop Notice on the owners and leaseholders in August, following complaints from local residents about its unauthorised use for functions and celebration events. The Foundation and Inara Events Ltd could be prosecuted if they fail to comply with the Temporary Stop Notice and were told they must secure planning permission for the change of use.

After the plans were lodged, there was a public meeting attended by more than 100 people in Revidge Fold Church where local residents expressed their concerns. Now four petitions have been submitted to Blackburn with Darwen Council concerning the application - three against with a total of 185 signatures and one in favour with 49.

St Mary's College, Blackburn | google

Details of the documents have been given in a report to members of the borough's planning and highways committee in an officer's report. It says: "The petition set out the signatories’ support for the planning application on the following grounds: 'I believe the submission proposal would provide a use that is much needed whilst proposing measures to protect local amenity and local highways network'.

"Three petitions containing 137, 30 and 18 (185 total) individual names were received between October 7 and 9. It should be noted that whilst there are three petitions, some individual signatories have signed all three petitions."

All three of the petitions set out the signatories' objection to the planning application on the following grounds:

increased traffic, causing congestion on the highways and blocking residents’ driveways;

noise pollution and air quality control issues from additional traffic use of Shear Brow; and

late night disturbances from celebrations overflowing from the hall onto the frontage facing Shear Brow, disrupting the residential setting of the community.

The Issa Foundation declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Inara Events Ltd said: "I believe there have been a number of objections from residents, however the application is still under assessment and we are working proactively with the Local Planning Authority to ensure there is no detrimental impact upon residential amenity or highways safety.”