Joyful smiles and impressive dance moves all round as ‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ is set to make its return to Preston.

Hundreds of red-dressed dancers will once again descent on Avenham and Miller Park as The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever returns to Preston on Sunday, July 27th at 11am.

Now, in it’s third year, the free event invites people of all ages to channel their inner Kate Bush.

Dressed in flowing red costumes, and recreating the iconic choreography from her 1978 hit ‘Wuthering Heights.’

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is a charity event which was held for the first time in Preston in 2023. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Organisers are hoping for their biggest turnout yet after being inspired by similar events across the country, including one in Folkestone that attracted more than 800 participants.

More than 200 people have already registered to take part, and organisers are encouraging more to sign up on their Eventbrite page.

Attendees can also donate to this year’s chosen charities: Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Services.

Organiser, Helen Frost said: “We’re really excited to bring the event back for another year. Thanks to the support from Preston City Council, we’re able to keep it free.

“We’re extending the event for an extra hour so everyone has more time to enjoy the music and meet fellow Kates.

“It’s always such a joyful and welcoming atmosphere.”

Participants don’t need to know the dance in advance, and it will be taught in easy stages on the day.

This makes it perfect for both returning fans and first-time dancers.

Whether you’re a lifelong Kate Bush admirer or just looking for a unique, uplifting day out, all are welcome to join in the fun.

The event is part of a global celebration of the legendary artist’s work, with similar gatherings taking place in cities around the world.

To register for the event to donate, visit: Eventbrite - The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Preston.

For updates, photos and videos from previous years, follow: https://www.facebook.com/MWHDE.Preston/