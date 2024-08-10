Accrington Cemtery and mourners were awash with blue as a mark of respect to the Oswaldtwistle teen who died in Tenerife after a fall.

Hundreds of mourners queued in the rain across the cemetery for their chance to say goodbye.

Blue ribbons - that were used as a show of upport throughout the month-long search for the apprentice bricklayer - were tied to the cemetery entrance, funeral cars and horse drawn carriage.

The 19-year-old’s coffin was also blue.

The family invited members of the press to take pictures of the funeral.

