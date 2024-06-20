Drinks are flowing and spirits are high as England battle it out in the second match of their Euros 2024 competition.

Almost 500 football fans from across Lancashire have gathered at The Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens Blackpool tonight.

The hall is a football fan’s dream with artificial turf laid throughout, a party vibe and a penalty area to host VIP packages.

Visitors to the fanzone were optomistic ‘football is coming home’ as the Three Lions team take on Denmark in a match which many believe is the team’s most important group C game.

Reveller Gavin said: “It’s coming home, we are going to win the whole thing.”

Another said: “We can definitely win and bring this home. Afterall it’s about time.”

Another added: “It’s coming home. I’m feeling a 2-0 victory over Denmark.”

England have already beaten Serbia 1-0 in the tournament so far, but the Danes proved tricky opposition.

England drew 1-1.

