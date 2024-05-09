Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The celebration saw hundreds of people attend for a day of 1940s entertainment!

More than 300 people enjoyed a relaxing VE-Day picnic in the park at Haslingden’s Greenfield Memorial Gardens last Saturday.

Visitors to the gardens, off Manchester Road, enjoyed free entertainment, free face painting, balloon modelling and a magician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancers Tom Powell and Wendy Cage, from The Old Time Entertainment Company, opened the event by dancing around the memorial to traditional 1940s songs.

1940s themed dancers, Tom Powell and Wendy Cage. (Credit: Catherine Smyth)

Veterans In Communities Choir sang a medley of classic songs and Rossendale Drum Majorettes captivated attendees with upbeat music, flag waving and mace throwing.

Local resident, Beth Crankshaw said: “It is great that they have had so much stuff going on and my son Regan loves magic and really enjoyed it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppy Holiday had travelled from Darwen when she saw the event mentioned on Facebook and she brought her picnic blanket with her.

A crowd of people watching the Rossendale Drum Majorettes. (Credit: Catherine Smyth)

She said: “I thought I would get into the spirit. I love a picnic and that is what attracted me. It was based around the 1940s and I am a 1940s singer myself.”

Face painters from Crafty Kat Parties were hugely popular and set up inside Greenfield Gardens Community Centre as the weather was uncertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French teacher Carole Palfreman brought her own picnic blanket and enjoyed a lovely afternoon in the park.

She said: “It is nice that so many people have made the effort to come out and enjoy themselves. It has been something different, has brought people together and given them a chance to see each other in a different context.”

Carole Palfreman alongside Mr. Bubbles. (Credit: Catherine Smyth)

Rossendale Borough Council secured £1.8 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and added further money to deliver improvements in Haslingden including new shop fronts and extensive public realm work on Deardengate around the Big Lamp.

The grant also provides for social engagement, and the picnic in the park event brought families together for a lovely afternoon.