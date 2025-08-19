Builders working on a Lytham property recently made a chilling discovery when bones were uncovered in the cellar of an old house, sending shockwaves through the quiet street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house is speculated to be dating back to the 1870s or 1880s and had been sold earlier this year by two longtime residents, with the new owners yet to move in. Renovations to the basement are believed to have led to the startling find.

Locals expressed a mix of curiosity and shock at the news. One long-term resident said: “It’s an old house, god knows what’s in our cellars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 Cleveland Road, Lytham. | nw

Another close neighbour, visibly taken aback said: “I had no idea. My friend used to live there a while back, but that’s shocking.”

A newer resident, who moved to the street recently, said: “I have no idea who lived there. We first noticed police vehicles last week and realised something was up.

“We weren’t shocked, just thought that, you know, a quiet street like this, it was a bit unusual. I think we’ll find out in due course what’s going on, but the police are clearly keeping their cards close to their chest.”

Cleveland Road, Lytham. | nw

Another resident returning home on Friday recalled the scene - he said: “Obviously very shocked. There were police cars and the CSI turning up - you just don’t expect it in your own neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a surprise. We haven’t really found out anything yet. I noticed they think it might be human remains, but also that it could be an old burial site.

“The operation has been well policed and quietly handled. There’s been very little gossip or speculation.

“It’s an old building and I believe in the 1870s/1880s there was a church at the back of it, so I don’t know whether it was originally a burial ground.

“Two ladies used to live there until early this year and sold it. The new owners haven’t moved in yet but they had work done to their basement which brought to light these bones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historical context adds another layer of intrigue. A church once stood at the back of the property, leaving open the possibility that the site may have served as a burial ground.

Authorities have yet to release detailed information about the bones and investigations remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, the community watches closely as experts work to uncover the truth behind the mysterious discovery.