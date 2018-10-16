Huge ‘thank you’ as fire-hit Chorley pub reopens

A huge thank you has gone out to a kind-hearted community after a popular pub reopened following a fire.

The Plough is back in business, and Andrea Brannelly general manager at the Pall Mall local had this message for all the friendly folk who gave their support.

Picture by Julian Brown 12/10/18''The pub landladys, pictured left, mother and daughter, Andrea and Shannon Brannelly''Offical reopening of The Plough, Chorley

“Without the support from the community I don’t think I’d be here.

“I have spent nine years at the Plough and I don’t think I can ever leave after such support and kindness from the Chorley community - I could not thank them enough.”

The Plough closed last month as a result of the blaze.

Four fire engines from Blackburn, Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Wigan attended the incident at 10.13am on Friday, September 14, after reports of a kitchen fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire involved a ground floor kitchen and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.”

People were said to have been seen climbing oin the rear of the pub to go back into the premises to get people out.

The pub reopened on Friday.

It features a new look, new furniture, lighting and fixtures as well as new bar equipment.

“We are excited to see the Plough back in action and we are grateful for everyone’s support during the past few weeks,” said James Vann from Marston’s.

“We welcome everybody to come down and check out the new décor and enjoy the celebrations.”

To mark the relaunch, general manager Andrea Brannelly hosted an evening of gin tasting and live music as a thank you to the community.

Food was also made available from the local café which has been a true support system for Andrea and helped supply refreshments to the firefighters on the morning of the fire.

Andrea described the relaunch as “brilliant”.

She said: “It was very, very busy. Cafe Fresh across the road did the buffet.”

She explained that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the kitchen and that she first saw the blaze as she came out from cleaning the toilets.

A rescue operation then swiftly moved into action - which included someone dashing into the road to stop a van to get the ladders it was carrying on its roof to use to help people out from upstairs at the pub.

Andrea said she was “relieved” the pub was up and running again.

“I’m just glad to get back to work,” she said. “It’s been exactly four weeks since the fire.”