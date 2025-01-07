Huge step forward for £2.9 billion pipe project coming through Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £2.9 billion water pipe project that will tunnel through Lancashire has taken a major step forward.

United Utilities has announced its preferred bidder to design, build, finance and maintain the replacement of six tunnel sections of the 110km Haweswater Aqueduct, part of the Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Programme (HARP) stretching from the Lake District to Greater Manchester.

This is a major scheme to maintain drinking water supplies across Cumbria, Lancashire and Greater Manchester for future generations.

Following a competitive tender process, United Utilities has announced the consortium identified as its preferred bidder is STRABAG Equitix Consortium. The consortium is made up of Equitix, which is linked to Guernsey-based Tetragon; and Strabag, which is based in Austria. It has been identified by United Utilities to form what is called a competitively appointed provider (also known as a CAP).

What’s it all about?

At an estimated construction cost of around £2.5billion to £2.9billion, HARP is expected to be one of the largest water infrastructure projects undertaken in the north west. The original Haweswater Aqueduct was completed in the 1950s. But six tunnel sections along the 110km route will be replaced under the new work, United Utilities said.

Which areas of Lancashire are affected?

The route includes sections through parts of the districts of Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Bury, where local councils have dealt with United Utilities planning applications for their specific areas. In the Ribble Valley, it includes work in the protected Forest of Bowland area of outstanding natural beauty.

Clitheroe could see a marshalling area created for workers and HGV lorries, before heading north.

Elsewhere under plans for Rossendale and Bury, parts of Rawtenstall, Haslingden and Walmersley are earmarked as sites linked to the water system upgrade. Work compounds and activities are proposed at Haslingden Road and New Hall Hey at Rawtenstall, and at Townsend Fold water treatment works. A mine grouting works is proposed for White Carr Lane, Walmersley.

An archive photo showing workers building the original Haweswater Aqueduct water tunnel system | UU/LDR

The HARP construction project is being delivered through a model called ‘direct procurement for customers’ which, according to the water industry, aims to provide the best value for customers. It is the first time such a model has been used in the UK water sector.

The preferred bidder procurement process is now in its final stage, with the contract award expected during the first half of 2025, United Utilities said, subject to consent by the UK water regulator body Ofwat.

Neil Gillespie, the transformation and strategic programmes director at United Utilities, said: “This is a significant milestone in our journey to replace the Haweswater Aqueduct tunnels so that we can continue to provide customers in the north-west with a reliable supply of quality drinking water into the future. This is the culmination of a lot of hard work from a dedicated team, and we are really pleased to have now established our preferred bidder.”