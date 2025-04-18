Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading manufacturer of refrigerated vehicles, based in Lancashire, is set to submit a planning application for a new 40,000 sq. ft. factory, which will create an additional 100 jobs.

Solomon Commercials, a family-run business that has been a proud employer in the Rossendale Valley for 48 years, acquired 7.5 acres of land to the north of its existing site at Kingsway. This newly acquired land, directly adjacent to the company’s original property, will ensure Solomon Commercials’ long-term sustainability and create more job opportunities for the local community in Rossendale.

Anthony Clegg, Managing Director at Solomon Commercials, said: “Our business is deeply rooted in the Rossendale area, and securing this land ensures that we can continue to provide stable employment for our 450 employees, allowing us to safeguard our future and maintain our commitment to the community.”

The proposed development is designed with minimal impact on the surrounding area. The majority of the land will be used for the open storage of the company’s vehicle conversions, resulting in a low-density development. One proposed building will consolidate operations and provide housing for the vehicles, which will help the company adapt to the current economic climate.

How the new factory could look at Solomon Commercial, Rossendale | submit

With traffic flow being a priority, the new development will also help consolidate business operations, significantly reducing vehicle movements that would typically occur at other sites. Vehicle transporters will offload within the new land, which provides ample space for this purpose, further limiting traffic congestion.

Largest employer

As Rossendale’s largest employer, Solomon Commercials is committed to sustaining the area’s economic growth. The proposed development includes a low-density design with green initiatives, including buffer zones planted with native species and safeguards for the existing pond to enhance local biodiversity.

Anthony Clegg added: “We recognise our responsibility to protect the natural environment around us, and that’s why we’ve incorporated green screens and buffer zones into our design. Our approach is sustainable, reducing traffic impact and providing a positive contribution to the community. Many of our employees live here and contribute to the local economy, and this development will ensure that we continue to thrive.”

Before submitting the official planning application, Solomon Commercials has been engaging with local community representatives to ensure the project meets the needs of the business and the local area. Feedback has been sought to ensure the project aligns with community interests.

Mark Solomon, Chairman of Solomon Commercials, concluded: “We believe this project will be a long-term benefit to the Rossendale area, both economically and environmentally. We are proud of our legacy and look forward to continuing our commitment to the people of Rossendale.”