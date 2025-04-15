Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders at Chorley’s Mormon Temple site want to create a new complex of buildings on nearby grassland, in the hope of attracting youths from around the world.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has submitted a full planning application for a Faith and Learning Centre on grassland adjacent to the existing church buildings off Temple Way.

New buildings would include a visiors centre, two accommodation buildings (for up to 554 people), an auditorium (for 754 people), a cafeteria, a teaching and learning building (for up to 75 people), and there would also be the relocation of an existing multi-use games area along with associated public realm and landscaping works, access arrangements and parking.

A planning statement to Chorley Borough Council says: “A core tenet of belief for Church members is the critical role which young people play in underpinning this membership, specifically acknowledging the importance of instilling good values and beliefs in young generations of the future.

“One of the primary functions of the Faith and Learning Centre will be to accommodate the annual youth programme ran by the Church. The programme is known as ‘For the Strength of Youth’ (FSY). FSY events are optional large-scale residential activity programmes for youth ages 14 – 18, organised by the Church. Youth members travel from across the world every year to attend FSY events.”

How one of the accomodation blocks could look at the Mormon Temple in Chorley

It adds: “Historically in the UK, these events have been held in Universities & Schools where available. However, with the with the number of local events & youth attendees growing in recent years, the Church seeks to establish its own Faith and Learning Centre in the UK, where a multitude of these events can be held over the course of each calendar year.”

Other uses

In the months where the facilities are not used for FSY events, it is foreseen that the buildings will be used to cater for additional church events, such as the Church’s British Pageant, seminars, and talks for Church members. The Church also offers its facilities to be used for community events.

Traffic and car parking

A planning statement says that the majority of visitors to the FSY facility will arrive via coach, and arrivals would be strictly managed to ensure there is sufficient time between each drop-off. The road has been designed to allow two coaches to stop in front of the building, whilst being wide enough for further coaches to pass without impeding traffic flow. Additional lay-bye space has also been provided for two coaches to park in the unlikely event of overflow or breakdown.

The statement goes on to say: “Areas of car parking will be created with a green, permeable surfacing material to the south and east of the residential blocks, providing a total of 65 parking spaces. In addition, the servicing hub to the north of the roundabout will allow an additional 23 parking spaces in this area, including 2 EV charging spaces, ducting provision for 15 further EV charging spaces in the future and 6 disabled accessible parking spaces. A green loop road will be provided which runs from the servicing hub to the rear of the dining, auditorium and teaching buildings, and connects to the parking areas adjacent to the residential blocks.”