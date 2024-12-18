This weekend, a Christmas spectacle will unfold on the roads of Lancashire.

The Clitheroe Young Farmers' Christmas Tractor Run will see 150 farm vehicles take to the lanes around the town from 6pm, decked out in lights and festive decorations. They are likely to pass through Clitheroe town centre at 7pm, and are even aiming to light up Pendle Hill as they travel over the Nick of Pendle.

As well as dazzling lights, there will also be a mobile disco bringing music to the streets, prizes for the best-dressed spectator (under 10s) and the best photograph of the event. This free family event will also have a special visit from Father Christmas.

This year, organisers are also introducing a Quiet Zone along the route (from leaving West Bradford to the start of Waddington), designed to be more inclusive for those who may struggle with loud noises or sensory overload.

A spokesman for the event said: “This year’s event promises to be bigger and brighter than ever...It’s a magical sight for the whole community and all for a good cause!

We’re raising funds for the Clitheroe Young Farmers, a local youth charity and Yellow Wellies farm safety, supporting mental health awareness in rural communities. This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the season, highlight the incredible work of our farmers, and support an important cause.”

Last year, hundreds of people attended the event, raising over £10,000 for Sepsis UK and Clitheroe YFC.