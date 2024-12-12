Huge cannabis farm spanning three floors found in derelict Chorley town centre building
Police were called to the building on Market Street at around 1pm on Wednesday following information from the community.
Officers subsequently discovered a sophisticated cannabis grow with around 300 plants.
There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity North West attended to make the property safe.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “At this time, no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.”
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.
If you have any information that may help police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting log number 0622 of December 11.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.