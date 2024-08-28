Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Howdens Leyland will be offering customers great discounts on kitchens, bedrooms and more during their huge annual sale.

The UK's leading kitchen supplier will be offering amazing discounts across their products between September 2 to October 31, 2024.

The sale applies to kitchens, bedrooms, flooring, joinery and hardware.

Serving the general public with the help of trade professionals for nearly 30 years, we can help you make your dream home come true, however big or small the project.

Here at Howdens Leyland we have a team with a combined experience of more than 100 years, and we pride ourselves with excellent customer service and a 4.6 rating on Trustpilot.

To assist with your project, we offer a FREE measure and design service for kitchens and fitted bedrooms.

Our showroom is open to the public Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 5pm and Saturday from 8am to midday.

Here you can view a selection of displays ranging from kitchens, bedrooms, doors and flooring to suit every trend including classic, contemporary and modern.

If you are looking for a tradesman to complete your project, we can put you in touch with one of our many account holders.

Just ask a member of staff on the below number for more information.

To book a FREE kitchen/ bedroom measure and design service, why not call us on 01772 641776 or visit https://www.howdens.com/find-a-depot/leyland.

Or visit us at Howdens Joinery, Unit 3, Osprey Place, Off Titan Way, Leyland, PR26 7EW.