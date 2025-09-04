An exclusive Wallace and Gromit exhibition will be unveiled when the Harris Museum and Art Gallery reopens - and free tickets are available now.

The Preston landmark will reopen on September 28 after a four-year-year, £19m overhaul, and Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park will be cutting the ribbon.

The Oscar-winner will be bringing with him a reopening exhibition, called Wallace and Gromit in A Case at the Museum, bringing the world of the comedy duo to life in an interactive and immersive way.

It will include highlights such as:

The installation of real set pieces used in the Aardman films

Exclusive sketches and concept art from Aardman's archives

A chance to step inside Wallace's famous living room for a photo opportunity

In addition, a series of special workshops and events will take place throughout the exhibition run, allowing visitors to take part in Gromit model making workshops and Aardman animation sessions.

The Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Preston | PCC

Tickets available now

Tickets are now available for the busiest dates, including opening day and opening weekend, via The Harris - plan your visit. Demand is expected to be high.

Opening Day (Sunday, September 28)

Entry is by 90-minute timed ticket to help manage visitor flow. A ticket is required to enter the building and exhibition. A small number of tickets will be available on the door for each time slot, but booking in advance is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

Opening Weekend (October 4 and 5)

The same ticketing system will be in place, with timed entry slots available to book online.

Other Dates

From Monday, September 29 onwards (except October 4-5), The Harris will be open seven days a week with no ticket required for general entry.