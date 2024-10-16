How £100m DWP building in Blackpool is already transforming lives

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 16th Oct 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 12:38 BST
Construction of a £100m new civil service hub is set to transform Blackpool town centre – and has already proved life-changing for some of the town’s teenagers.

Penial Jonah, 16, and Charlie Congleton, 17, are among 12 youngsters who have found work in the building industry thanks to the massive project to provide a new base for the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions).

The £100m DWP building in BlackpoolThe £100m DWP building in Blackpool
The £100m DWP building in Blackpool | Blackpool Council

They both left school with few qualifications but have now gained valuable training thanks to a construction skills centre created at the site between King Street and Cookson Street.

Penial has completed qualifications in English and maths, as well as training with JCS Interiors and has now registered on a full time T Level studying Design, Planning and Management.

Penial JonahPenial Jonah
Penial Jonah | Blackpool Council

He said: “I have learnt so many things on the course, including health and safety and why it is important, as well as bricklaying and groundwork skills. I loved creating designs with block paving. In future I would like to be an architect or a project manager.”

The young people on the scheme approached The Platform, Blackpool Council’s job and skills hub for young people, and the on-site training provided by Skills Construction Centre.

Charlie, from South Shore, completed work experience with JCS Interiors where he is now working as a trainee plasterer.

He said: “I’ve loved this course and the time I’ve spent with JCS Interiors and the team. I’m always open to learning new skills and anything that will benefit me. Plastering will always be my main ambition.”

Construction has also created 223 jobs, with one third of those hired locally, with more than 60 people taken out of unemployment. More than £25m has been spent with local sub-contractors and almost 500 weeks of apprenticeships have been created.

Coun Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “We’re keen to make sure our regeneration is about people, just as much as it is about places. To do that, we have a clause in our contracts that ensures all contractors who work with us commit to finding local workers and using local businesses where possible.”

The seven-storey building is being delivered by Blackpool Council, alongside its development partner Muse, and main contractor VINCI Building and is due to be completed next year.

