Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort is a place where tourists can expect to experience an adrenaline rush, some might get more of a thrill than they bargained for on one ride in particular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pleasure Beach’s Ghost Train, which first opened in 1930, is said to be the most haunted ghost train ride in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It even has a Hollywood fan indirector Tim Burton, who requested a walk-through of the ride when he visited Blackpool last year. He was filming new release' Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' at the time, and said he wanted to use the Ghost Train for inspiration.

What’s the spooky story?

The story goes that the Ghost Train is haunted by the ghost of ‘Cloggy’, one of the ride’s original operators, who earned his affectionate nickname because he always wore clogs. He was said to be a committed member of staff who was known for his excellent customer service – and for always making sure guests got the fright of their lives.

After Cloggy passed away more than 20 years ago, guests began to report being touched or grabbed by someone they couldn't see, but could hear. Staff members working on the ride clamed to hear odd noises, such as tapping, scratching and groaning, as well as the sound of footsteps that sounded very much like those of a person wearing clogs.

Ghost Train at Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool | Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool

There was even a chilling report from a group of workmen who, after leaving for the night and turning off all the power and electrics, noticed that the skull above the ride was still lit up. They returned to investigate and spent over an hour trying to work out what was causing the fault, but could not find a way to turn off the light on the skull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some have even reported sightings of a ghostly male figure, which more than one observer has described as resembling German philosopher Karl Marx.

Staff refuse to work on the ride

Andy Hygate, director of operations at Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “The story goes that Cloggy loved his job so much that, even after he passed away, he continued showing up for work and causing mischief. Even the most skeptical of staff have stories to tell, and some have point blank refused to work on that particular ride.

“Other people can’t get enough of the ghostly goings on though, and we’ve had guests travel from all over the world to get a glimpse of Cloggy and the other ghosts that are said to haunt Pleasure Beach.”

Tim Burton outside the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Ghost Train - the first in the world | Pleasure Beach Resort

Other haunted rides

The Ghost Train isn’t the only haunted area of the Pleasure Beach. Sir Hiram Maxim’s Flying Machines, the oldest ride at the park, is said to be the home of a ghostly little girl who haunts the gift shop. Other spooky sightings at the park, which dates back to 1896, include a phantom hanging man and a blood-stained woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in 2004, the TV series ‘Most Haunted’ investigated the Pleasure Beach ghosts, with the late Derek Acorah claiming to make contact with Cloggy. Other team members reported odd noises and being touched on the head.

Journey to Hell

Ghost Train is still in operation today, and this year will form one of four ‘scare zones’ at Pleasure Beach Resort’s ‘Journey to Hell’ events for Halloween. Named ‘Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows’ for the event, it will become a live action immersive ride, inhabited by actors hiding in the shadows.

Other scare zones include ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’, ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, and ‘Twisted Tunnels,’ and more actors will be hiding in some of the nine rides that will open for the event.

Journey to Hell runs on selected dates from October 11 to 31 and also features riding after dark, roaming actors, live entertainment and themed food and drink. Tickets are available at https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/events/journey-to-hell/

The history of Pleasure Beach Resort’s Ghost Train

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few people are aware, but the Ghost Train at Pleasure Beach Resort was the first Ghost Train in the world. In 1930, ‘pretzel rides’ – dark rides which took their name from their winding, pretzel-like layout – were hugely popular in the USA. Pleasure Beach owners decided to build their own ‘pretzel ride’ which opened that year.

The problem was that pretzels were unknown in the UK at the time, and Pleasure Beach found it difficult to market the ride. In 1936, architect Joseph Emberton re-designed it to create a much larger, two level ride complete with model skeletons, monsters and ghosts.

The park changed the ride’s name to Ghost Train, taken from the hit film of that name which was written by Dad’s Arms star Arnold Ridley and starred Jack Hulbert. It was the first ride in existence to operate under the name Ghost Train, and has spawned generations of Ghost Trains ever since.

Its celebrity fans include director Tim Burton, who walked through the Ghost Train after it had closed when he visited Pleasure Beach Resort last year.