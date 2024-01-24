Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Preston mum-of-three is preparing to representing Team GB - but needs your help.

This summer, Lizz Davidson will represent the country in the 2024 World’s Sprint Distance Duathlon Championships taking place in Townsville, Australia. But with no financial support from British Athletics, Lizz is forced to raise the necessary funds through GoFundMe.

Lizz's story

Lizz competed in her first triathlon in 2009, after losing more than 5.5 stone in gym classes and keeping it off with triathlon training. She said: “I was introduced to triathlon by a group of friends and found my passion for this sport when I did my first super-sprint event in 2009. I’m super grateful to my family and friends for supporting my dream of competing on the international stage - as a working mum of thee, I simply couldn’t have done it without them.”

Personal loss

After facing a series of setbacks, including the pandemic and personal loss when she miscarried in 2017, she continued to train. Despite the challenge of juggling three young children with a tough training schedule, Lizz was thrilled to qualify in third place in last year’s Worlds Duathlon Championship qualifiers, earning her a place to represent Team GB at the running and cycling competition later this year.

Although Lizz is supported in kind by sporting suppliers, coaches and a nutritionist, her preparation for and participation in these races is entirely self-funded. Her crowdfunding appeal is to cover the costs of flights, accommodation, international race fees, relevant insurances, Team GB race kit, equipment and sports nutrition. More than half way to her goal, Lizz has been able to secure her flights, but is still looking for financial support to cover the rest of her costs.

Lizz training with her daughter Jessica, 3.

Daily routine

Lizz’s days often start at 4.30am to fit training in before the school run and her working day. She also tries to train around the children, with the two eldest, Jack, eight, and Charlie, seven, on their bikes and her youngest, Jessica, three, in the running-buggy.

She added: “I’m getting up at ridiculous times of the morning to get my training in around my family and work, but this dream of racing is what’s keeping me going and I truly appreciate all the support I have around me cheering me on!”

