Horwich care home residents celebrate Chinese New Year

Residents at Four Season’s St Catherine’s Care Home in Horwich have welcomed in the Year of the Dragon with a celebration of all things Chinese.
By Diane MoonContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT
In the weeks leading up to the Lunar New Year, residents and team members created a wonderful dragon called Heather in their arts and crafts activity sessions and carers paraded it around the home including visits to residents in their bedrooms so everyone could admire it.

The care home’s chef prepared a Chinese banquet with spring rolls, chicken chow mein, sweet & sour pork and prawns in black bean sauce and residents opened fortune cookies to find out what the year ahead might hold in store.

After lunch, residents enjoyed a game using chopsticks to transfer marshmallows between two plates then trying with grains of rice.

Resident Evelyn with team members Cara and EmilyResident Evelyn with team members Cara and Emily
Resident Evelyn with team members Cara and Emily

Resident, Lois Allister aged 81, said: “I really enjoyed the Chinese food, I didn’t think I would, it was a really fun day, I loved it.”

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Cara Ferry, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating Chinese New Year and our residents loved the banquet and finding out more about the Chinese Zodiac and what their birth year animal is.”

St Catherine’s Care Home is located in Queen Street, Horwich and provides residential, nursing, palliative and dementia care.

