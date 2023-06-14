News you can trust since 1886
Homes evacuated in Accrington after garage fire spreads to neighbouring terraced properties

A number of homes were evacuated after a garage fire spread to neighbouring terraced properties in Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST

Eight fire engines from across Lancashire were called to the incident in East Crescent at around 12.50pm on Wednesday (June 14).

The fire, which started inside a domestic garage, had spread to neighbouring terraced properties when crews arrived.

Due to the presence of gas cylinders, 15 homes were evacuated while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Two jets were used to extinguish the flames and the drone team conducted flights in the area to assist ground crews.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The number of fire engines was reduced to four at 4pm, but crews would remain at the scene for a number of hours to dampen down any hotspots.

Two fires broke out around an hour apart in AccringtonTwo fires broke out around an hour apart in Accrington
Two fires broke out around an hour apart in Accrington

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

At 2.10pm, six fire engines and two all-terrain vehicles were called to an incident at Peel Park.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There’s quite a bit of smoke in the area so please keep away from the smoke and close windows and doors if you can smell it.

“The fire involved is approximately 200 metres by 200 metres and firefighters are trying to bring the fire under control.

“No injuries have been reported.”

Crews used blowers and beaters to extinguish the fire.

The fire service confirmed the cause is under investigation.

It is not yet known if the two fires are linked.

