A cordon was put in place as a precaution.

Homes were evacuated and a cordon was put in place after an unexploded bomb was found in St Annes.

Emergency services were called after old, unexploded ordnance was found on the beach and taken to an address in Clifton Drive North on Tuesday afternoon.

Homes were evacuated after an unexploded ordnance was found in Lytham (Credit: Google)

Officers said “although it is not unusual for these devices to be found,” a small number of properties were evacuated.

A 100 metre cordon was also put in place between Clifton Drive North and Devonshire Road as a precaution.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) colleagues are on their way and we would ask that people avoid the area as a precaution.”

Bus services 11 & 11A were subsequently diverted in both directions via St Leonards Road West, St Andrews Road North and St Georges Road.

St Anne's Square stops and Lord Derby were being served as normal during this diversion.