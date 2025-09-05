Home Bargains set to close for THREE days - this is here's why

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:13 BST
Home Bargains stores will be closing for three days.

The large homeware brand will remain closed on Christmas Day (Thursday, December 25), Boxing Day (Friday, December 26), and New Year’s Day (Thursday January 2).

The decision, announced at the company’s annual conference, is designed to give colleagues the opportunity to celebrate the festive season with their families and friends.

Home Bargains has announced it will be closing for three days over the festive period
Home Bargains has announced it will be closing for three days over the festive period | S

In addition, stores will close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, with trading ending at 5pm to allow teams extra time to enjoy the evening with loved ones.

A Home Bargains spokesperson said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard throughout the year, and we want to recognise that commitment.

“As a family-run business, we understand the importance of spending time with family and friends, particularly over the holidays.

“We’re proud to give our teams additional time off to enjoy the festive season.”

Headquartered in Liverpool, TJ Morris Ltd – trading as Home Bargains – is one of the UK’s fastest-growing discount retailers.

With more than 600 stores nationwide and over 28,500 employees, the business is the largest employer in Merseyside and the UK’s biggest independent grocer.

