A Holocaust survivor, aged 94, shared a powerful testimony with pupils at Kirkham Grammar School.

Pupils met Holocaust survivor Harry Kessler BEM during a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) on Thursday.

Gathering in the school’s historic Old Hall, they heard from Harry, who was a young boy when the Nazis took over his home city of Vienna.

Holocaust survivor Harry Kessler BEM shared a powerful testimony with pupils at Kirkham Grammar School | Kirkham Grammar School

On the eve of war, he and his family managed to escape thanks to a chance meeting with a couple from Chester and a ‘thank you’ note sent earlier.

Following his testimony, pupils took part in a Q&A session, asking questions such as, “What’s the most important thing you’d like us to take away?”

Harry replied, “There’s two things – kindness and tolerance. We should always be kind, particularly to those who are less fortunate.”

Mr Tallan Gill, Head of Kirkham Grammar School, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Harry Kessler BEM and I can’t thank him enough for sharing his inspirational story with our pupils and staff.

“Every person in the room was moved by Harry’s testimony and listened closely as he described his experiences of one of history’s most horrific events.

“At Kirkham Grammar School, we embrace these opportunities because learning about life and loss goes far beyond the classroom.

“When young people meet survivors like Harry, the lessons they learn can last a lifetime.

“I’m grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for organising the visit and hope Harry continues sharing his story for years to come.”

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, added: “The Holocaust Educational Trust educates and engages students across the UK about the Holocaust through survivors’ first-hand testimony.

“Harry’s story is one of tremendous courage in horrific circumstances. Students learn where antisemitism and hatred can ultimately lead.

“We aim to honour those lost and carry forward lessons taught by those who survived.”

Harry’s visit was part of the Trust’s year-round Outreach Programme, available to schools throughout the UK.