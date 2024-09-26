Hoghton teen with Down syndrome appears on jumbo screens in Times Square

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Hoghton teenager with Down syndrome has lit up New York by appearing on screens in Times Square.

Lola Carter, 14, was one of 500 images out of 3,000 entries to feature on two jumbotron screens on Saturday, September 7, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

Lola Carter, 14, was one of 500 images out of 3,000 entries to feature on two jumbotron screens on Saturday, September 7, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.Lola Carter, 14, was one of 500 images out of 3,000 entries to feature on two jumbotron screens on Saturday, September 7, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.
Lola Carter, 14, was one of 500 images out of 3,000 entries to feature on two jumbotron screens on Saturday, September 7, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. | UGC

The one-hour video showed 500+ photographs and included children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states and 14 countries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hoghton teen Lola Carter.Hoghton teen Lola Carter.
Hoghton teen Lola Carter. | UGC

The photo was shown on two jumbotron screens above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square thanks to the support of ClearChannel.

The presentation was also livestreamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10.30am.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Times Square Video presentation will also kick off the New York City Buddy Walk which takes place at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. The Buddy Walk is one of the most widely recognised public awareness programs for the Down syndrome community.The flagship Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995.

Founded in 1979, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions.

Related topics:VideoRestaurantFacebookLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.