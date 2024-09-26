Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hoghton teenager with Down syndrome has lit up New York by appearing on screens in Times Square.

Lola Carter, 14, was one of 500 images out of 3,000 entries to feature on two jumbotron screens on Saturday, September 7, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

The one-hour video showed 500+ photographs and included children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states and 14 countries.

The photo was shown on two jumbotron screens above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square thanks to the support of ClearChannel.

The presentation was also livestreamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10.30am.

The Times Square Video presentation will also kick off the New York City Buddy Walk which takes place at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. The Buddy Walk is one of the most widely recognised public awareness programs for the Down syndrome community.The flagship Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995.

Founded in 1979, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions.