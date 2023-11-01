HM Coastguard helicopter spotted searching sea near North Pier in Blackpool
A rescue helicopter was spotted circling the sea as police and paramedics responded to an incident near North Pier.
Police, paramedics and the coastguard were spotted responding to an incident near North Pier at around 3pm on Wednesday (November 1).
Footage from the scene shows a coastguard helicopter searched the sea as a crowd of onlookers watched the incident unfold near Comedy Carpet.
The incident comes after large waves battered the shoreline amid frequent downpours of heavy rain.
HM Coastguard and Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
More to follow...