Hitler fanatic from Lancashire who stirred up online hate given suspended sentence
Harris Girling, 57, wrote, “the only error of Hitler was not destroying every homo, kike and sex degenerate in Europe”.
Between August 2021 and his arrest in February 2023, he posted more than 4,000 times, with the overall theme espousing Nazi ideology and hatred of Jews, Joe Allman, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Court.
Girling, from Fulham Street, Nelson, Lancashire, who had no previous convictions, admitted at an earlier hearing eight counts of stirring up hatred online, mostly of racial hatred but also based on sexual orientation.
His online posts included hatred against Muslims, black people, Jews and gay people.
When police seized his devices they included images of Adolf Hitler.
Girling, described as intelligent, well read and “politically aware”, used the US-based social media platform Gab, using a public profile so anyone could see his hateful messages.
Mr Allman told the court Girling’s posts online received very few responses and this could not be regarded as widespread dissemination of hate speech.
Brendan O’Leary, mitigating, said the defendant, a father-of-one, whose wife lives in Romania, had worked as a psychiatric nurse and had in the past been a supporter of left-wing, progressive politics.
Mr O’Leary continued: “What appears to have happened is in 2020 and thereafter, in deteriorating health, significant medication, his predilection towards isolation compounded by lockdown, ill health led him down a path that’s quite frankly hard to explain.
“He appears to be someone in the midst of very difficult personal circumstances, he’s sought an avenue to express his frustration, wholly inappropriately.”
Probation officers deemed Girling to be a “low risk” of re-offending.
Passing sentence, Judge Robert Altham, Recorder of Preston, gave Girling 24 months in prison on each count, but suspended for 20 months, with 35 rehabilitation days and a 26-week curfew.
He said: “The decision to suspend has been a very finely balanced one.
“By expressing these views you encourage others they may do the same and even act out some of the violent hateful acts you espoused.”
Girling was also given a criminal behaviour order, restricting his internet usage.