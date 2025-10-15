A historic sweet manufacturer has moved its factory across Lancashire as it looks to meet bold expansion plans.

Stockley’s, which dates back to 1918 and is known for its traditional range of sweets, chocolates and fudges, has moved from Blackburn to a new purpose-built site in Chestnut Business Park, Burnley, in a bid to keep up with management’s ambitious vision and consistent double-digit growth.

Managing Director Mark Adcock said it was “Imperative that a business enjoying positive growing pains was both willing and able to take the next step to a new, purpose-built facility that could fulfil its significant growth ambitions; whilst staying true to the business’s proud Lancashire roots.”

Despite being a business that was launched after the First World War to bring some confectionery happiness to a battered and bruised yet rebuilding Britain, Stockley's still sees itself as a 100+ year start-up because until very recently its sole focus was to supply white label confectionery to the nation's independent sweet emporiums and pick & mix fixtures.

It has always produced branded confectionary as well, and now the new factory supports the business’s ambitious growth commitments within a BRC AA accredited facility, whilst at the same time staying true to time-honoured confectionery traditions and handcrafted production methods that are central to Stockley’s distinct reputation. And as the new factory is just 10 miles down the road, Stockley’s was able to retain its team as part of the custom-made facility move.

About Stockleys

Malcom Stockley began making sweets in Accrington on his return from the First World War in 1918. His company expanded and began producing timeless favourites such as cinder toffee, pear drops, cola cubes and Liquorice Flyers.

In 2009 it was bought out of administration by Morris and Sons (Leeds) Ltd who then moved the sweet factory from Oswaldtwistle Mills to Shadsworth.

It is believed to be the only manufacturer of Coltsfoot Rock in the world.