Historic East Lancashire pub with links to Scottish hero Bonnie Prince Charlie is put on the market

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 15:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A renowned Lancashire pub with interesting links to royalty has hit the market.

The Crown and Thistle in Roman Road, Darwen, was well-known for it’s fine ales, traditional food, and the hosting of family celebrations for generations.

It closed its doors permanently in July 2022 when owners Mo and Julie Zabhi called time after 15 years behind the bar. Speaking at the time, they said the decision was due to a combination of age, the cost of living crisis, recruitment issues, and wanted to focus on their bakery business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the pub, which dates back to 1742, is being offered by agent Peter E Gilkes, for £565,000. There is planning permission for conversion into one or two “superior” dwellings, and the agent states it is “a rare opportunity to develop and create exclusive residence or residences by converting a substantial stone coaching house which nestles into the folds of spectacular surrounding countryside between southern Darwen and Edgeworth.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Crown and Thistle, DarwenCrown and Thistle, Darwen
Crown and Thistle, Darwen | Peter E Gilkes/Rightmove

The total land extends to 3.75 acres including a front car park area providing eight spaces, a south car park, cellar and block-built store.

This luxury Lancashire hotel and pub venue is up for sale at a knockdown price

The history of the pub

The pub dates back to 1742 where it is said that Scottish hero Bonnie Prince Charlie stayed at the Inn during his adventures up and down the country. 

Related topics:Planning permissionFoodHotelHistoryLancashirePubsScotlandBlackburn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.