Historic East Lancashire pub with links to Scottish hero Bonnie Prince Charlie is put on the market
The Crown and Thistle in Roman Road, Darwen, was well-known for it’s fine ales, traditional food, and the hosting of family celebrations for generations.
It closed its doors permanently in July 2022 when owners Mo and Julie Zabhi called time after 15 years behind the bar. Speaking at the time, they said the decision was due to a combination of age, the cost of living crisis, recruitment issues, and wanted to focus on their bakery business.
Now the pub, which dates back to 1742, is being offered by agent Peter E Gilkes, for £565,000. There is planning permission for conversion into one or two “superior” dwellings, and the agent states it is “a rare opportunity to develop and create exclusive residence or residences by converting a substantial stone coaching house which nestles into the folds of spectacular surrounding countryside between southern Darwen and Edgeworth.”
The total land extends to 3.75 acres including a front car park area providing eight spaces, a south car park, cellar and block-built store.
The history of the pub
The pub dates back to 1742 where it is said that Scottish hero Bonnie Prince Charlie stayed at the Inn during his adventures up and down the country.
