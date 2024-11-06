A hiker had to be rescued from a bog after finding himself stuck waist-deep in mud on a remote Lancashire fell.

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team was scrambled to Burnslack Fell, near Chipping, by Lancashire Police on Sunday afternoon after the 47-year-old hiker activated his emergency alert beacon.

When rescuers arrived at the remote location the man – who was walking alone – was waist deep in a peat bog and unable to move.

They had to use ropes and shovels to haul the walker clear from the peat in an operation which took five hours.

He was then checked by paramedics amid concerns he was suffering from hypothermia before being given the all clear.

A spokesman for Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team said: “Our rescue team realising the importance of speed and haste, attended as soon as we could and located a forward strategic point at Burnslack farm.

“It took just over an hour to reach the casualty since the first initial contact request, but once we were on scene with the lone walker, we secured the male using ropes and quickly dig around him and brought him to safety.

“We then carried out an immediate health assessment were it was determined that he was suffering from mild hypothermia.

"Our casualty was fit enough to walk off the hill back to Burnslack farm, but halfway down we were meet by more team members and a local farmer who had a quad bike.

"A further medical assessment was made and it was deemed safe enough for our casualty and one of our attending medics to be driven off the hill back to farm, where a North West Ambulance Service crew and ambulance were waiting and carried out further medical checks. Thankfully after a period of time, our casualty was fit and well enough to go home.”

The spokesman added: “The team would like to thank the local farmer who kindly helped us. As always we wish our casualty a speedy full recovery and we hope he is out and about walking very soon.”

A team of 21 mountain rescue experts were involved in the rescue which took more than five hours to complete.