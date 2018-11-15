High-speed rail pop-up event in Preston

Rail users at Preston station will be able to learn more about how high speed trains will serve the city tomorrow (Friday November 16).

Construction of the Phase One route between Birmingham and London is now well under way with 7,000 jobs already supported through the project.

When construction peaks, as the full network progresses, that figure is forecast to rise to 30,000.

Public consultations on HS2 are being supported by a programme of station pop- up events, which will see teams from HS2 Ltd visit locations across the North.

A team will be at Preston station answering questions from 7am until noon.

The station is already the busiest in the North West outside Manchester and Liverpool, and acts as a strategic hub with regular services to London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow.